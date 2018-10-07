Tropical Weather Could Affect Parts of Alabama by Mid-Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama News Network Weather Authority team is watching for the possibility that a tropical system will turn into a tropical storm or hurricane, which could affect parts of our area by mid-week.

Currently, the system is a tropical depression in the northwest Caribbean. Strengthening is expected as the storm passes between the Yucatan Peninsula and Cuba before entering the Gulf of Mexico.

On its current forecast track, what could become named Michael might strike the Gulf Coast in the Florida panhandle before turning northeast into Georgia. On this track, southeast Alabama could experience heavy rain and gusty winds.

