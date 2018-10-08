Black Belt Community Leaders Tackle Issues at Summit

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Black Belt Community leaders are working to find solutions to some of the common issues facing the region.

The goal of the State of the Black Belt Summit is to bring community stakeholders together — in an effort to find solutions to some of problems issues that have continued to plague the region over the years.

Some areas of focus at the summit included education, health, environment and economic development.

Demopolis Mayor John Laney was one the attendees.

“The Black Belt has been historically one of the poorest areas in the state of Alabama and one of the reasons for that is that we have not been able to come together as one people to move ourselves forward,” he said.

“I think something like this can be the beginning of that coming together.”

Its the first year for the summit and organizers say they’d like to make it an annual event.