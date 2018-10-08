Gov. Ivey Issues Statewide State of Emergency Due to Expected Impact from Hurricane Michael

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey issued a statewide State of Emergency on Monday in anticipation of wide-spread power outages, wind damage and debris produced by high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Michael. Flash flooding and tornadoes are also possible with any hurricane and parts of Alabama have been placed under tropical storm watches or warnings. The State of Emergency went into effect at 3:00 pm CT.

“Alabama is once again in the path of a hurricane, but I know Alabamians will once again come together and be prepared for whatever Michael may bring,” Governor Ivey said. “On the state level we are prepared, now is the time for residents in south Alabama to review your emergency preparedness plans and also get prepared. Tomorrow we will start seeing the effects of Michael and those in its path will need to take shelter by tomorrow evening. Please stay weather aware today and tomorrow for any forecast changes. Most importantly, heed all warnings and instructions from local authorities.”

Governor Ivey, along with Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director, Brian Hastings, will continue to monitor the track of Hurricane Michael. By declaring a State of Emergency, Governor Ivey is directing the activation of the Alabama Emergency Operations Plan. Governor Ivey is also directing the appropriate state agencies to exercise their statutory authority to assist the communities and entities affected by the storm. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency is also authorized to make appropriate assessments of damages following the storm.

“Hurricane Michael is forecast to become a major hurricane and it will produce wide-spread power outages and debris that will challenge our response and recovery in the southern and Wiregrass counties. Alabamians should always be prepared, but everyone needs to make final preparations now to be ready for Hurricane Michael,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said. “I am concerned about the cone of uncertainty as Hurricane Michael is leaning west today. Residents and businesses in coastal Alabama must be vigilant and closely monitor the storm’s path and be prepared for a major hurricane.”

You can text “ALALERT” to 888777 to receive information for Hurricane Michael from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

Suggestions on how to prepare for a hurricane can be found at www.ema.alabama.gov and on Twitter by following @AlabamaEMA. Preparedness information can also be found at www.readyalabama.gov or by following Ready Alabama on Twitter at @readyalabama.