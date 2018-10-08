Hurricane Michael To Impact The Area Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Hurricane Michael continues to steadily strengthen. Per the 10AM NHC advisory, maximum sustained winds are now 75 mph, making Michael a Category 1 storm. The latest forecast track intensifies Michael into a Category 3 hurricane with max sustained winds of 120 mph prior to landfall. The most likely area of landfall remains between Panama City and Apalachicola Florida. The greatest impacts from Michael should stay to our southeast. However, rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches and tropical storm force winds are possible across extreme southeast Alabama. The tornado threat looks low right now since we’re on the northwest side of the track.

In the meantime, expect a warm Monday afternoon with isolated showers and storms developing. High temperatures top out in the upper 80s. Tonight looks dry and partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s. High temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday with some isolated afternoon showers and storms. Michael is forecast to make landfall Wednesday afternoon or evening along the northwest Florida coast. Much of our area is likely to see rain throughout Wednesday. Gusty winds between 20-30 mph look possible as far north as the I-85 corridor. Extreme southeast Alabama could see higher winds near tropical storm force (39mph+).

Michael will be a quick-hitting system. Weather conditions rapidly improve on Thursday as Michael speeds towards the Carolinas. Drier and cooler air in filters into Alabama on the backside of Michael. Highs on Friday should be in the 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows Friday night into early next week should drop into the 50s for the first time this fall. Another cool front arrives late this weekend into early next week. That could keep our temperatures in the 70s next Monday afternoon. Fall is on the way! We just need to get through Michael this week. Stay up to date on the latest information regarding Michael, since plenty could change between now and Wednesday.