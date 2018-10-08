Kavanaugh’s Impact on Midterm Elections

by Ellis Eskew

It was a bitter fight on both sides as Republicans and Democrats fought over sexual assault accusations and whether Judge Brett Kavanaugh should be appointed to the Supreme Court. Political analyst Steve Flowers says both sides of the aisle are more energized.

“At first, Democrats were more energized against Trump. But this Kavanaugh nomination has energized more Republican voters throughout the country, so at this time the polling shows that the Republicans are more energized because of the Democrats to stop the Kavanaugh nomination,” said Flowers.

Flowers says history always shows the opposite party than the President in office picking up more seats in midterm elections.

He says Democrats will gain more seats and Republicans will lose seats in the House.

But Senate seats may fall in favor of Republicans.

“The closest and most contested seats are held by Democrats in red states. And this Kavanaugh nomination has hurt several of them for their reelection. For example, had Manchin not voted in favor of Kavanaugh in West Virginia, he probably would have gone down in defeat. His people were 75 % in favor of the Kavanaugh nomination.”

As for Alabama elections, Flowers says he doesn’t see anything changing.

“It’s the quietest I’ve ever seen a Governor’s race. And that accrues to Kay Ivey and the other Republican candidates’ favor in that if it is quiet, than mostly moderate to conservative Republicans will show up to vote anyway. The Kavanaugh thing probably helped out local Republicans too.”

The election is November 6th.