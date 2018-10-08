Montgomery County Arrests: October 1-7

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/38 David Wray Arrest Date: 10/1/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

2/38 Xavier White Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing

3/38 Denardius Washington Arrest Date: 10/2/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st

4/38 George Ware Jr. Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

5/38 Trevor Upshaw Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st



6/38 Terrance Truitt Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): Fishing without Permit

7/38 Jaderian Thornton Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle

8/38 William Thomas Arrest Date: 10/6/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice-Giving False Name & Theft of Property 2nd

9/38 Anthony Smith Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st & Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

10/38 Anfernee Sledge Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Burglary II



11/38 Aundraye Rodgers Arrest Date: 10/3/18 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude & Burglary 1st

12/38 Chad Richards Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

13/38 Larry Rhodes Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

14/38 James Posey Arrest Date: 10/6/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency

15/38 Dannie Pettway Jr. Arrest Date: 10/6/18 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked, Possession of Forged Instrument 1st (2 counts), Speeding, & Theft of Property 3rd



16/38 Roquese Norman Arrest Date: 10/6/18 Charge(s): Assault II (2 counts) & Possession of Controlled Substance

17/38 Quinlen McKeithen Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle & Theft of Property 1st

18/38 Carlos McCall Arrest Date: 10/3/18 Charge(s): Sexual Abuse 1st

19/38 Shelia Lowe Arrest Date: 10/3/18 Charge(s): Trafficking Meth

20/38 Quentin Leonard Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card, Marijuana Possession 2nd, No Drivers License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



21/38 Timothy Lawrence Arrest Date: 10/2/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation (2 counts)

22/38 Cornelis Knight Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

23/38 Wesley Jones Arrest Date: 10/1/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

24/38 Christopher Hobbs Arrest Date: 10/2/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

25/38 Preston Hill Arrest Date: 10/3/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



26/38 Eric Heath Sr. Arrest Date: 10/1/18 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of a Child-Recklessly (5 counts)

27/38 Jamal Hasan Arrest Date: 10/1/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

28/38 Marquise Fuller Arrest Date: 10/3/18 Charge(s): Financially Exploiting the Elderly & Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card

29/38 Dewayne Ellis Arrest Date: 10/2/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

30/38 Delvin Dejerinett Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



31/38 Gerald Davis Arrest Date: 10/3/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

32/38 John Christian Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

33/38 Anthony Brown Arrest Date: 10/6/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Failure to Wear Safety Belt, No Child Restraint, & Reasonable and Prude

34/38 Angela Brantley Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

35/38 Thomas Bone Arrest Date: 10/1/18 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief 1st



36/38 Morris Bibb Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

37/38 Derrick Bibb Arrest Date: 10/3/18 Charge(s): Trafficking Marijuana

38/38 Heather Abbott Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): DUI













































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates October 1st through October 7th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.