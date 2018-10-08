Montgomery County Arrests: October 1-7 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Oct 8, 2018 11:58 AM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/38David Wray Arrest Date: 10/1/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 2/38Xavier White Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing Show Caption Hide Caption 3/38Denardius Washington Arrest Date: 10/2/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 4/38George Ware Jr. Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 5/38Trevor Upshaw Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 6/38Terrance Truitt Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): Fishing without Permit Show Caption Hide Caption 7/38Jaderian Thornton Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 8/38William Thomas Arrest Date: 10/6/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice-Giving False Name & Theft of Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 9/38Anthony Smith Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st & Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/38Anfernee Sledge Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Burglary II Show Caption Hide Caption 11/38Aundraye Rodgers Arrest Date: 10/3/18 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude & Burglary 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 12/38Chad Richards Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/38Larry Rhodes Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 14/38James Posey Arrest Date: 10/6/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 15/38Dannie Pettway Jr. Arrest Date: 10/6/18 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked, Possession of Forged Instrument 1st (2 counts), Speeding, & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 16/38Roquese Norman Arrest Date: 10/6/18 Charge(s): Assault II (2 counts) & Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 17/38Quinlen McKeithen Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 18/38Carlos McCall Arrest Date: 10/3/18 Charge(s): Sexual Abuse 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 19/38Shelia Lowe Arrest Date: 10/3/18 Charge(s): Trafficking Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 20/38Quentin Leonard Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card, Marijuana Possession 2nd, No Drivers License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 21/38Timothy Lawrence Arrest Date: 10/2/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 22/38Cornelis Knight Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 23/38Wesley Jones Arrest Date: 10/1/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/38Christopher Hobbs Arrest Date: 10/2/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 25/38Preston Hill Arrest Date: 10/3/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 26/38Eric Heath Sr. Arrest Date: 10/1/18 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of a Child-Recklessly (5 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 27/38Jamal Hasan Arrest Date: 10/1/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 28/38Marquise Fuller Arrest Date: 10/3/18 Charge(s): Financially Exploiting the Elderly & Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card Show Caption Hide Caption 29/38Dewayne Ellis Arrest Date: 10/2/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 30/38Delvin Dejerinett Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 31/38Gerald Davis Arrest Date: 10/3/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 32/38John Christian Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 33/38Anthony Brown Arrest Date: 10/6/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Failure to Wear Safety Belt, No Child Restraint, & Reasonable and Prude Show Caption Hide Caption 34/38Angela Brantley Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 35/38Thomas Bone Arrest Date: 10/1/18 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 36/38Morris Bibb Arrest Date: 10/5/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 37/38Derrick Bibb Arrest Date: 10/3/18 Charge(s): Trafficking Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 38/38Heather Abbott Arrest Date: 10/4/18 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates October 1st through October 7th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.