The Alabama National Fair A Huge Success, Officials Say.

by Justin Walker

The sound of laughter filled the air Monday night, as the final night of the Alabama National Fair in Montgomery came to a close.

Officials say they’re happy with how this year’s fair went.

“It’s been great. We’ve had a lot of people come through the gates this year, a lot of people came having fun,” Alabama National Fair General Manager Randy Stephenson said.

This years fair was moved up in the year to avoid running into the holiday season, which means more money was spent on tickets, foods, and prizes.

“From day one we have been very busy. People are coming out and they’re enjoying it more, they’ve got more money to spend, our vendors are doing better. So it’s been a great move for everybody,” Stephenson said.

The fair opened on its final day early Monday morning, and kids took advantage of Alabama News Network’s School Day, with a reduced price admission and ticket cost. It was also Columbus Day, so students were out of school to enjoy the fun. Some students say they’ve waited a while for the fair to come to town.

“It’s amazing and I like being with my friends,” student Alex Thomas said.

“I’ve been wanting to go and this is like almost the last day, ” student Karlee Jogostin said.

Vendors say they’ve seen a jump in different hot ticket item foods and drinks.

“For Alabama, it’s our polish sausage and corndogs,” Amanda Rockwell said. Her family has owned Charlie’s food Concessions vending since 1969, and has been coming to the Alabama National Fair for as long as she remembers.

“People loved my beans and rice, and watermellonade,” Brenda Brown, owner of Ms. Piggy’s Catering, said.

Students who were getting off of rides say they were having a great time.

“I felt a little scared for a second there, like, I could barely walk but it was fun, it was definitely fun,” student Barneis Harris said.

Officials say they’re already making preparations for next year’s fair. This year’s fair lasted one extra day thanks to the Columbus Day Holiday.