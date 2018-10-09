A Windy & Wet Wednesday Ahead !

by Shane Butler

Hurricane Michael is now a cat 3 storm and it’s heading toward the northern gulf coast. The hurricane is forecast to strengthen even more before landfall some where near Panama City Wednesday afternoon. For our state the greatest impacts will be over the wiregrass area. Most of our area will escape any significant threats. Although, we do expect rainy and windy conditions most of Wednesday afternoon and continued into early Thursday. Rainfall will be fairly light from Montgomery westward but heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches will be possible from Andalusia northeastward towards Troy. Tropical storm force winds of 39 mph or greater will be confined mainly to our southeastern counties. What’s left of Michael will quickly move eastward and away from us Thursday. A cold front sweeps through here and our sky clears Thursday afternoon. We will finish out the work week with some really nice weather conditions. We will see lots of sunshine and temps drop into the lower 80s for highs. Saturday is looking nice as well but another frontal boundary approaches Sunday, so we will introduce a chance of showers Sunday afternoon. A few more showers will be possible Monday but after that is back to sunny and dry conditions Tuesday into the middle of next week.