All Eyes on Hurricane Michael

by Ryan Stinnett

MENACING MICHAEL: As of 4AM, Michael has maximum sustained winds at 90 MPH, making it a category 1 hurricane. Movement continues to the north-northwest at 12 MPH and the minimum central pressure is down to 973mb.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for… Alabama/Florida border to Suwannee River Florida.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border to Suwanee River Florida to Chassahowitzka Florida.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm force winds extend outward up to 195 miles. Steady strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Michael is forecast to become a major hurricane by tonight. The current forecast track from the NHC continues to show Michael making landfall in the Florida Panhandle, likely near of just east of Panama City as a major hurricane during the day Wednesday. Impacts will be felt far away from the center of circulation.

Rainfall amounts will be the highest along and east of the circulation center, bringing 6-10 inches of rain to the Florida Panhandle and up into the southern parts of Georgia. The southeastern parts of Alabama will see 1-3 inches, with isolated totals approaching 4 inches.

FINALLY FEELING LIKE FALL: As Michael exits quickly to the northeast late this week, a refreshing, cool airmass will move into Alabama Thursday, and we are forecasting delightful fall weather through Saturday with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights; highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Most of the day Sunday looks dry, although a few showers could show up late in the day and Sunday night with another cold front coming through the state. Moisture will be limited so rain amounts will be light.

RACE WEEKEND: We are forecasting clearing at Talladega by Thursday afternoon, then expect sunshine in full supply Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70s. Most of the day Sunday will be dry; a few showers could reach East Alabama Sunday night after the race. The high Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Behind the second front, even cooler air blows into Alabama early in the week with highs dropping into the 60s, and lows in the 40s Monday and Tuesday.