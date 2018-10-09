Craig Field Airport in Selma Focuses on Aviation Industry

by George McDonald

There’s an effort underway in Selma to make the city a leader in the aviation industry once again.

Jim Corrigan has taken over the reins of Craig Field Airport and Industrial Authority.

He was selected by the board after long-time executive director Menzo Driskell retired after about 26 years on the job.

Corrigan says one of his main priorities will be recruiting military businesses to the facility.

“Success breeds success. If you can start getting small businesses in here, maybe you can grow those into other businesses and larger businesses,” said Corrigan.

“So, it can’t happen overnight. It takes patience, it takes persistence.”

Craig Field Airport has about a 10,000 foot runway — capable of accommodating Air Force One.