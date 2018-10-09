Florida Hurricane Evacuees Pack Montgomery Hotels

by Danielle Wallace

Some Montgomery hotels are packed with evacuees, ahead of Hurricane Michael. Many of them from Panama City, Florida.

“I live on the water or on the bay and I didn’t want to take any chances. It’s not worth it,” says John Rolston.

Some say Montgomery was the perfect location.

“We wanted something close and safe, so that’s why we called. My daughter came down from Ohio so she could drive me here,” says Joyce Veiting.

“We thought this looked like it was out of the cone and a reasonable distance away. We could’ve gone to friends in Atlanta but this seemed like a reasonable distance,” says Maryann Farrell.

The Courtyard Marriott and Holiday Inn Express are already sold out for the rest of the week. After hearing the news of mandatory evacuations. Management at both hotels spent Tuesday morning ensuring that everything was ready for evacuees.

“When you’re going to be consecutive sell-outs like we are you need to make sure you’ve got plenty of supplies. You want your guests to feel at home and comfortable,” says George Sanders, General Manager of the Holiday Inn Express.

“We’re booked for the rest of this week until Saturday. I like to see that the families are in a very well safe area and they feel secure by going to sleep with no worries,” says Deric Watkins, General Manager of Courtyard Marriott.

Evacuees are hoping to return home in the next three days.

“I don’t think it will be as good as I would like to have it this time. Because they said this was worse than Opal and Opal was bad,” says Veiting.

“Hopefully we’ll just be here a couple of nights and clean up a little wind and water damage and life goes on,” says Farrell.

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuee shelter at Aldersgate Church on Vaughn Road in Montgomery. Evacuees should bring their own bedding, snacks, personal, hygiene items and medicine.