Garrett Coliseum Opens As Temporary Livestock Shelter For Michael Evacuees

by Jalea Brooks

As thousands trickle into Central Alabama in the wake of Hurricane Michael, several facilities in the state have opened up as temporary livestock shelters — including Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. The shelters are coordinating with the Alabama Dept of Agriculture & Industries, but are primarily operated by volunteers.

The shelter opened at 7:30 Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, officials told Alabama News Network that there was more than enough room for those that have already traveled to wait out the storm at the Coliseum, though they are asking evacuees to call ahead to make a reservation.

“We have had several hundred horses here before” said Agriculture Commissioner John McMillan “this storm is fast moving so people are going to have to make some quick decisions”.

Desma Carter and three horses traveled to the Coliseum from Panama City, Fl. “We felt like we had to evacuate and coming to a safe place like this with a lot of amenities and everything that we could possibly need was very comforting” she said.

Organizers are still accepting volunteers to help run the livestock shelters, if you’re interested more info can be found here.

A full list of the temporary livestock shelters:

State Emergency Livestock Shelter at Garrett Coliseum

1555 Federal Drive

Montgomery, AL 36107

Contact: Randy Stephenson or Connie

334-356-6866

www.thegarrettcoliseum.com

Randolph County Equine and Ag Center

near the junction of Hwy 431 and County Rd 42

2959 County Road 33

Wedowee, Alabama 36278

Contact: Gregg Norred

256-610-2011

email: rcagcenter@yahoo.com

Alabama A&M Agribition Center

4925 Moore’s Mill Rd

Huntsville, AL 35811

Contact: Robert Spencer

Day: 256-859-5458

Night: 256-689-0274

*Will need to bring own shavings, water buckets, feed, etc.

Should these available shelters fill up, or if additional shelters become available, updates will be listed here.

When evacuating, it is important for livestock owners to be prepared to care for their animals while they are away. Please be sure to bring the following items with you:

-Current list of all animals, including their records of feeding, vaccinations, and tests. Make sure that you have proof of ownership for all animals.

-Supplies for temporary identification of your animals, such as plastic neckbands and permanent markers to label your animals with your name, address, and telephone number.

-Handling equipment such as halters and appropriate tools for each kind of animal.

-Water, feed, and buckets. Tools and supplies needed for sanitation.

For questions or concerns about sheltering livestock during hurricane evacuation, contact ADAI Emergency Programs at 334-240-7278 or email ben.mullins@agi.alabama.gov.