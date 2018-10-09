Hurricane Michael Forces Some Alabama Schools to Close

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hurricane Michael has prompted some schools in our area to cancel classes for Wednesday in advance of the storm. Michael is expected to have the greatest impact in southeast Alabama on Wednesday before heading northeast into Georgia.

These are the schools that will be closed Wednesday:

Andalusia City Schools

Covington County Schools

Crenshaw County Schools

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College – all campuses

Opp City Schools

Pike County Schools

Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest closings and cancellations due to Hurricane Michael.