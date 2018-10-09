Hurricane Michael Forces Some Alabama Schools to Close
Hurricane Michael has prompted some schools in our area to cancel classes for Wednesday in advance of the storm. Michael is expected to have the greatest impact in southeast Alabama on Wednesday before heading northeast into Georgia.
These are the schools that will be closed Wednesday:
Andalusia City Schools
Covington County Schools
Crenshaw County Schools
Lurleen B. Wallace Community College – all campuses
Opp City Schools
Pike County Schools
Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest closings and cancellations due to Hurricane Michael.