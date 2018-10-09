No New Info in Gateway Park Armed Robbery

by Andrew James

Over a week later and Montgomery Police say they have no new information in the case of an armed robbery at Gateway Park.

A man tells us he was robbed at gunpoint, tied up and thrown into the trunk of his car. We checked with city leaders today and they say there are no plans to increase security measures at the park right now. The Parks and Rec. Director says they have private security and MPD patrolling the area. People at the park say they’re being extra cautious.

“It happens everywhere, it could happen here, it could happen in Pike Road, you never know,” explained park worker Tommy Hams.

If you have any information about this incident call crime stoppers at 334-215-STOP.