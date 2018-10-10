ALDOT Ready to Respond to Hurricane Impacts

by Alabama News Network Staff

As Hurricane Michael makes its way through Southeast Alabama, the Alabama Department of Transportation has multiple crews on standby ready to spring into action once the storm clears.

ALDOT is closely monitoring this historic storm, and has crews at its area and district offices in Troy, Dothan, Ozark, Enterprise Andalusia, and Eufaula prepared to respond as soon as it is safe to do so. Once conditions allow, ALDOT crews will be out to assess damage and crews with chainsaws will help clear roadways of debris in an effort to aid the efforts of first responders. Also, multiple signal techs and sign trucks are on standby and ready to repair any damaged signals or signs as quickly as possible.

Officials urge the public to monitor local news media outlets and social media for official announcements and to heed all warnings. The public should avoid all unnecessary travel in the affected areas due to wet roads, limited visibility, and possible high winds. Any drivers who do have to be on the road are asked to be mindful of first responders, as well as state and local DOT and power crews. Also, officials urge people to “turn around, don’t drown” when motorists observe roadways covered in water.

Motorists can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at http://www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app.

