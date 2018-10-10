Extremely Powerful Hurricane Michael Nears Landfall

by Ben Lang

Hurricane Michael is a very strong category 4 hurricane with max sustained winds near 155 mph and gusts as high as 175 mph in the eyewall. Central pressure is down to 919 mb, and the only thing that will weaken Michael at this point is land interaction. Michael will cause devastating impacts to the northwest Florida coastline from wind and storm surge. It will still be a strong hurricane as the center moves into southwest Georgia. The wiregrass could see wind gusts above hurricane force this afternoon and evening. Tropical storm force wind gusts are possible as far northwest as Montgomery. Rain totals of 3-6 inches with isolated higher amounts are possible across southeast Alabama.

With Michael quickly moving northeast after landfall, our weather will quickly improve overnight tonight and early Thursday morning. We’re finally going to get a taste of Fall on Friday. High temperatures top out near 80 with sunshine and a nice northwest breeze. Saturday and Sunday look excellent with abundant sun and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The next chance for rain won’t be from a tropical system, but we could see some showers early next week. Temperatures stay seasonable with highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday.