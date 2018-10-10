Hurricane Michael Is Inland But Still Strong !

by Shane Butler

Hurricane Michael is beginning to weaken but still a category 3 hurricane with max sustained winds near 125 mph and gusts as high as 155 mph near the center. It will still be a strong hurricane as the center clips southeast Alabama and moves into southwest Georgia. The wiregrass could see wind gusts above hurricane force this evening. Tropical storm force wind gusts are possible as far northwest as Montgomery. Rain totals of 3-6 inches with isolated higher amounts are possible across southeast Alabama.

Michael will move rapidly northeastward this evening and our weather will quickly improve overnight tonight and early Thursday morning. We’re finally going to get a taste of Fall on Friday. High temperatures top out near 80 with sunshine and a nice northwest breeze. Saturday and Sunday look excellent with abundant sun and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The next chance for rain won’t be from a tropical system, but we could see some showers early next week. Temperatures stay seasonable with highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday.