Ranking Alabama Cities on LGBTQ Protections

by Tim Lennox

The Human Right Campaign (HRC) is out with an annual ranking of 506 U.S. municipalities based on the legal protections they provide gay residents. The spread is significant, with the state’s largest city—Birmingham—ranking a perfect 100—and Auburn, home to Auburn University, receiving a score of just 17.

From HRC: “For LGBTQ Americans, legal protections and benefits vary widely depending on location — states and cities have markedly different laws governing discrimination. 21 states have non-discrimination laws that include protections for LGBTQ people in employment, and 20 states have laws that protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in places of public accommodation. But cities are leading the way: since the MEI’s debut in 2012, the number of cities earning perfect scores has increased more than sevenfold, and today at least 25 million people live in cities that have more comprehensive, transgender-inclusive non-discrimination laws than their state.”

Alabama’s City Rankings:

Birmingham 100

Tuscaloosa 30

Huntsville 19

Mobile 19

Montgomery 17

Hoover 12

Florence 12

Auburn 4

