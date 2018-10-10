Verizon Offers Free Services to Alabama and Florida Customers Impacted by Hurricane Michael

by Alabama News Network Staff

Verizon Wireless is doing what they can to help those affected by Hurricane Michael.

Verizon is offering free calling, texting, and data to Alabama and Florida customers impacted by the Category 4 storm. From October 10 through October 14, Verizon is providing the free services to its postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in the areas of the Florida Panhandle including coastal Alabama that are in the direct path of the storm.

“This is one way we can help residents preparing for Hurricane Michael’s landfall,” said Russ Preite, president, Southeast Market for Verizon Wireless. “We urge all those in the storm’s path to get prepared and stay safe.”

Additionally, as part of Verizon’s ongoing commitment to those on the front lines of public safety, speed caps restrictions have been lifted for first responders in Alabama and Florida.

