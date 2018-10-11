Ex-Girlfriend Among Those Charged in Montgomery Man’s Death

Darryl Hood,
Posted:

by Darryl Hood

The Montgomery Police Department has charged two women with capital murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Terry Tallie.

The shooting happened Wednesday, Oct. 3 in 2000 block of Lucas Drive. Police say the women fired shots from the road into the Tallie’s home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects, 24-year-old Shanterrica Goldsby and 29-year-old Lucy Smith are being held without bond.

According to MPD, the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the victim and his ex-girlfriend that occurred earlier that day.

Categories: Crime, Montgomery, News
