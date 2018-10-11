Fall finally arrives!

by Shane Butler

Michael is long gone and our first real fall cold front has moved through the area allowing cooler air to spill into the deep south. High pressure will build in behind the front helping keep the skies mostly clear and the air drier. Temps will fall into the 50s overnight and warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. This setup will stick around through the weekend and this should provide nice conditions for any outdoor plans. Next week, we have several frontal boundaries making a run at us. Moisture will be fairly limited, so we don’t see any big rains accompanying the fronts. Looks like each one will actually just shift the wind and usher in reinforcing shots of drier air.