Fall Weather Coming!

by Matt Breland

Now that tropical storm Michael is out of our area, we will start to see winds out of the northwest. This will allow us to see clear skies and cooler weather for the next few days. Today, expect partly cloudy skies in the morning, and then more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s by the afternoon. Tonight we will be clear with lows in the lower 50s. So we finally get some Fall weather this week! On Friday, expect a sunny and comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s. By the weekend we warm up slightly to the lower 80s, but we will still see plenty of sunshine and calm conditions for the next 8 days.