Hurricane Michael Records Devastating Storm Surge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Experts at the National Hurricane Center say Hurricane Michael’s devastating storm surge reached as high as 14 feet (4.27 meters) in some areas of Florida’s Gulf coast.

The center’s storm surge unit said Thursday that peak storm surge ranged from 9 feet (2.7 meters) to 14 feet (4.27 meters) from Mexico Beach east through Apalachee Bay.

Officials said the highest storm surge hit near Mexico Beach and Port St. Joe, based on available observations and post-landfall models.

Officials had been warning that the surge of water pushed by the storm could be as serious as the hurricane’s punishing winds. The threat of the storm prompted local officials to order mandatory evacuations in several Florida coastal counties.