Michael Departs; Fall Finally Arrives

by Ben Lang

Michael is long gone from the area, and now we get to enjoy much nicer and more seasonable October weather. A cold front is pushing tropical storm Michael east, and its just about cleared all of Alabama. The clouds are now quickly clearing out of southeast Alabama, and we’ll be able to enjoy a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with high temperatures near 80 degrees. It may be time to bring the fall jackets out- overnight lows fall to around 50 under a clear sky tonight.

Friday through the weekend looks excellent. Friday and Saturday afternoon high temperatures top out in the upper 70s with plenty of sun. Sunday looks a touch warmer, but still nice with highs in the low to mid 80s. Another front or two come into play next week. That could bring at least a slight chance for rain next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Those fronts also bring another round of cool air, with highs forecast in the 70s Tuesday through Thursday.