Selma Mayor Files Lawsuit Against Selma City Council

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton has filed a lawsuit against the Selma City Council.

The lawsuit comes after the city council voted to override Melton’s vetoes of two ordinances recently passed by the council.

Over the past few months, Melton and the council have also fought over the city treasurer — garbage trucks — and the budget.

Residents say the infighting is hurting the city.

“I think its pretty unfortunate that they’re unable to be of one mind and unite,” said Kimberly Demus.

“I think that its not a good demonstration of the way leadership should operate.”

Residents say the city will never make any progress without the mayor and the city council working together to make it happen.