Two Elmore County Prison Guards Injured in Assault by Inmates

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an assault on two correctional officers that was reported at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore today.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., a male correctional officer was injured during an assault by several inmates when the officer entered a housing area inside the facility. A second male correctional officer who responded to the assault was also injured as he tried to separate the inmates from the first officer. Prison officials were able to deescalate the situation by gaining control of the inmates and securing the housing area without further incident.

The two correctional officers were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries and later released. The ADOC is not releasing additional details of the incident or the names of the officers and inmates involved in the assault pending an internal investigation.