Cool Mornings, Comfortable Afternoons

by Matt Breland

Lows this morning were in the lower 50s! Winds have been out of the north, allowing for cooler and drier weather to settle over central Alabama. We will see another mostly clear and sunny day with highs in the upper 70s. This weekend expect comfortable conditions with plenty of sunshine and cool mornings with afternoons in the upper 70s. Sunday and Monday could be a little warmer with highs in the low 80s, but rain chances will stay fairly low for the upcoming week so we will be entering a dry period for the next week.