Golf Tournament Benefits Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

by Danielle Wallace

It may be a day out on the golf course. But there is a bigger reason why these players are out to win. It is all to support central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Each year, the golfers help to raise thousands of dollars.

“We like to support CrimeStoppers. They protect our streets and keep everybody safe and feel strongly about the services they provide,” says participant Bill Mitchell.

Executive director, Tony Garrett says the tournament supports CrimeStoppers 24 hour tip line, call center, and expands programs like the group’s gun buy back program.

“We’ve been approached by several different cities, several different counties that they wanted to do a gun buy back program. We told them that we have to raise the money so this will be a part of it also,” says Garrett.

It also helps to potentially hire more staff.

“That would free me up to be more in the schools such as in our peer mediation programs. We want to start that back up so we can have more peer mediation programs. We’re looking at doing some training for school resource officers next year,” says Garrett.

“The police department or local law enforcement can only do so much and crime stoppers are there after the crime has been committed and long after the person has been brought to justice,” says participant K.C Baldwin.

Garrett says, while plenty is planned, there are funds needed to always keep them going.

“We’re looking for people that want to take back their community and want to support crime stoppers and this is basically what we’re doing today,” says Garrett.

To learn more about the mission of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers click here.