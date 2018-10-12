Man Charged in Shooting Over Drugs

by Alabama News Network Staff

MPD charged Benitez Sankey, 42, with first-degree assault in connection to a shooting that occurred the night of September 28, in the 3900 block of Woodley Road.

The adult male victim sustained a serious gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation indicated the shooting stemmed from an argument over narcotics. Further investigation identified Sankey as the suspect.

Sankey was taken into custody yesterday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged.