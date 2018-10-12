Picture Perfect Weekend

by Ben Lang

Today felt like what a day in October SHOULD feel like in central and south Alabama. After a nice chilly start with temperatures in the low 50s this morning, we saw afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. It’ll be seasonably cool again this evening for high school football with temperatures in the 60s. Overnight lows dip back into the low 50s.

Abundant sunshine continues over the weekend. Saturday afternoon features high temperatures in the upper 70s with another near-cloudless sky. Saturday night lows will be a bit milder, falling into the upper 50s. Sunday afternoon looks a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

A few front head our way next week. The first arrives Monday/Tuesday, which should provide a decent chance for rain early in the week. Monday looks like the best chance to see mainly scattered showers. There could be some lingering showers around for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Another burst of cooler air arrives for Wednesday through Friday of next week. Highs should be in the mid to upper 70s those days. Another shot for rain could arrive next Saturday, but in the meantime, enjoy the wonderful weather this weekend!