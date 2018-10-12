Teen Arrested, Charged with Assault in Eagle Circle Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

MPD charged Brandon Parker, 19, with second-degree assault in connection to a shooting that occurred Oct. 5 at about 2:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Eagle Circle.

The teenage male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later downgraded to stable.

Further investigation identified Parker, a subject known to the victim, as the suspect.

Parker was taken into custody yesterday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged.