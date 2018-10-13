2nd Person Dies in Friday Eastern Blvd. Accident

by Tim Lennox

Montgomery police say a second person has died following a two-vehicle accident on Eastern Boulevard early Friday morning.

They say 41 year old Jennifer Gaston of Montgomery died of her injuries. She was a passenger in a BMW vehicle that collided with a Mustang at the intersection with Vaughn Road. Another passenger in the BMW remains hospitalized. The 19 year old Mustang driver—Tyequarius Salter— died on Friday.

No charges or determination of what happened so far.