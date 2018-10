Fall Weather Sticks Around

by Matt Breland

Perfect and beautiful fall weather conditions for the rest of today and as well as tomorrow! We will continue to see clear skies and sunny conditions for the next week. Rain chances will remain low as winds will continue to be out of the north, keeping us dry with lower humidity values. We do have a very slight and brief warm up on the way. Highs tomorrow and Monday will be in the mid 80s but by Tuesday we see those 70s return.