Macon County Single Car Fatal Accident

OPELIKA POST – A single-vehicle crash at 4:45 a.m. today, Oct. 13, has claimed the life of an Auburn man. Jeremy Maurice Dowdell, 32, was killed when the 2004 GMC Yukon in which he was a passenger left the roadway and overturned. Dowdell, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and three passengers were injured and transported to local hospitals. The crash occurred on Interstate 85 near the 47 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Auburn. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.