Rain Possible Monday

by Matt Breland

A little bit warmer on this Sunday, highs will be in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight our lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with clear skies and calm conditions. We will start Monday off with partly cloudy skies and we will warm up to the mid 80s again. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon hours as a front will push through central Alabama. This will change our wind direction again to be out of the north, allowing for more clear skies, sunny conditions, and cooler days. So by Wednesday, expect a return of those upper 70s for our highs along with lower rain chances.