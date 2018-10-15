A Few Showers To Begin The Week

by Ben Lang

It was a hot close to the weekend, with an afternoon high of 89° in Montgomery on Sunday. We’ve got a couple more days of above-average temperatures to get through before another cold front arrives on Wednesday. Rain is also back in the forecast for today, but it won’t be a total washout. Monday afternoon’s highs should top out in the mid 80s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with the highest coverage of showers this afternoon.

We could see some isolated showers around this evening. It’s also going to stay somewhat muggy, with temps still in the mid 70s around 10. An isolated shower is possible overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Isolated showers are possible again Tuesday as a cold front approaches the area. The front will be slow to move all the way through, and we should still see highs in the low 80s. Tuesday night lows fall into the low 60s. The front finally pushes through Wednesday. There could be an isolated shower early, but a push of drier, cooler air moves in by the afternoon. That keeps highs in the 70s with Wednesday night’s lows back in the 50s. Thursday and Friday appear to be dry days with highs in the 70s.

Another chance for rain is possible over the weekend with yet another cold front heading our way. For now, the forecast calls for high temperatures still in the 70s next Sunday and Monday, though some models hint it could be cooler, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. We’ll continue to update the forecast and adjust as necessary, but even 70s sound good in the meantime!