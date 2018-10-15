Alabama Securities Commission Cautions Investors About Marijuana-Related Investments

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Securities Commission is cautioning investors about schemes and risks associated with marijuana-related investments.

Investments in marijuana business ventures are becoming more prevalent and are receiving increased media coverage. Fraudsters may attempt to use this attention to convince investors to hand over money for risky or outright fraudulent marijuana ventures.

The advisory provides information about common marijuana-related investment schemes and the unique risks associated with marijuana-related investments, including reverse merger and pump-and-dump schemes, and jurisdictional legality.

The full advisory is available on the agency’s website at: www.asc.alabama.gov.

Before you invest your hard-earned money, ask questions, do your homework and contact the Alabama Securities Commission.