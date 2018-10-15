Gov. Ivey Freezes Early Parole Hearings

by Andrew James

There is a leadership shakeup at the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. After growing concerns about violent criminals getting early parole, Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall are taking action.

The three person board is made up of Dwayne Spurlock, Lyn Head and Clifford Walker, who until Monday served as the chairman.

“It’s obvious that we need a new approach so that we can strengthen management and operations of that agency to better protect the people and public safety,” explained Ivey.

For that reason, Governor Ivey designated Lyn Head as the new chair of the board. She also issued an Executive Order placing a temporary moratorium on early parole hearings.

The board now has 30 days to submit a corrective action plan to the governor and attorney general. This plan must address leadership and structure of the board, communication with victims and law enforcement, preparation for parole hearings and supervision of parolees.

Governor Ivey issued the following statement regarding today’s events:

“Today, I have taken decisive action to address the alarming concerns surrounding the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. First, through Executive Order, I am directing a halt on all early parole hearings, so that the Board’s focus remains entirely on addressing the problems at hand. To shift the direction of Pardons and Paroles, I have also designated new leadership. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles’ decisions are crucial to the safety of our state, and the issues here are not to be taken lightly. I directed the Board to produce a detailed, corrective action plan, which they will report back to the Attorney General and myself. It’s clear that things need to change, and I assure the families of victims and all Alabamians that I am working diligently to solve this problem.”

To see the full Executive Order click here.