Homicide Investigation Launched for Teen Killed in South Holt Street Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has initiated a homicide investigation into the Saturday night shooting death of Ja’Devian De’Sean Smith, 17, of Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of South Holt Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, after receiving a report of shots fired. There, they located the victim, Smith, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD is investigating to determine the circumstances that led to this fatal shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.