Montgomery County Arrests: October 8-14

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/26 Toney Bruce Sr. Arrest Date: 10/9/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

2/26 Keith Spells Arrest Date: 10/8/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (4 counts), Possession of Marijuana 2nd (2 counts), Receiving Stolen Property 1st, & Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance

3/26 Benitez Sankey Arrest Date: 10/11/18 Charge(s): Assault 1

4/26 Curtis Robinson Arrest Date: 10/9/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

5/26 Christopher Rickerson Arrest Date: 10/9/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (Unoccupied), Criminal Mischief 1st, & Possession of Burglary Tools (2 counts)



6/26 Joshua Ramirez Arrest Date: 10/13/18 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 1st

7/26 James Posey Arrest Date: 10/9/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

8/26 Carmila Player Arrest Date: 10/9/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

9/26 Abigail Peace Arrest Date: 10/13/18 Charge(s): Murder

10/26 Michael Orum Arrest Date: 10/10/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice



11/26 Darryan Motley Arrest Date: 10/13/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment & Reckless Endangerment (2 counts) & Receiving Stolen Property 3rd- $500 or less

12/26 Marcus McMillian Arrest Date: 10/12/18 Charge(s): Possession/ Sale of Rent Record

13/26 Randy McDowell Arrest Date: 10/9/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

14/26 Charlie King Arrest Date: 10/10/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment

15/26 Amber Hicks Arrest Date: 10/9/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice



16/26 Taurio Harris Arrest Date: 10/11/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

17/26 Dashon Hall Arrest Date: 10/8/18 Charge(s): Murder

18/26 Al Farris Jr. Arrest Date: 10/9/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

19/26 Larodney Davis Arrest Date: 10/9/18 Charge(s): Murder

20/26 Shanice Cleveland Arrest Date: 10/12/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd



21/26 Calvin Carter Arrest Date: 10/10/18 Charge(s): Failure to Notify of Sex Offender Status (3 counts)

22/26 Mitchell Call Arrest Date: 10/13/18 Charge(s): Murder

23/26 Alma Bradley Arrest Date: 10/10/18 Charge(s): Attempted Murder

24/26 Kcressa Billups Arrest Date: 10/13/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended (2 counts) & Speeding

25/26 Lorenzo Alexander Arrest Date: 10/11/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property III



26/26 Justin Acheson Arrest Date: 10/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance





















































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates October 8th through October 14th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.