Night Club Security Guard Injured in Shootout in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

An apparent shootout in downtown Selma early Saturday morning leaves one man hurt.

Club Entourage owner Clyde Richardson says club security was trying to clear a crowd on the corner of Alabama Avenue and Washington Street — when someone pulled out guns and opened fire on them.

Richardson says the security guards started running for safety and firing back.

“The sound echoed inside the club so loud, it turned the crowd inside the club into a panic. And it turned to chaos. People started running out of control,” he said.

“They did hit one of the security guards and the security guard laid on the side by a vehicle until an ambulance came and got him.”

Richardson says the injured security guard is in stable condition and he’s expected to recover.

Anyone with information that can help police catch whoever is responsible call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.