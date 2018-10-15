Showers Possible At Times

by Shane Butler

A rather active weather pattern has returned to the deep south and this will lead to some rain for our area. A cold front will move southeastward while southwest winds bring in gulf moisture to the region. Scattered showers and even a few t-storms will be possible ahead of the frontal boundary tonight into Tuesday. The front slides south of us and most of the rain activity moves out of the area Wednesday. It’s looking dry through at least early Friday but another front heads south this weekend and more rain heads our way Saturday. In the mean time, temps will hover in the mid to upper 70s for highs while lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Next week is looking sunny and dry but the temps could be much cooler at times. We could see a few mornings with temps down into the 40s for lows.