Tennessee Couple Extradited Back to Montgomery, Faces Murder Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Abigail Peace Arrest Date: 10/13/18 Charge(s): Murder

2/2 Mitchell Call Arrest Date: 10/13/18 Charge(s): Murder



The Montgomery Police Department has charged two Tennessee residents in the homicide of Darrell Rudolph, 33, who was fatally wounded Sept. 19.

MPD charged Mitchell Call, 29, and Abigail Peace, 25, with one count each of murder.

Both suspects were taken into custody in Missouri on Sept. 26. They were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Metropolitan Task Force in St. Louis, Mo., and the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes against Persons. Both suspects were extradited back to Montgomery Oct.13.

Following their arrests, Call and Peace were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where each was being held under a $150,000 bond.

On Wednesday, Sept. 19, at about 5:45 p.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 500 block of Rosa Parks Avenue after receiving a report of an unresponsive male. There, they located the victim, Rudolph, who had sustained a fatal injury from an assault and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s investigation indicates that Rudolph had become a recent acquaintance of the suspects. Further investigation identified Call and Peace as the suspects.

No additional information is available for release at this time in connection with this continuing investigation.