Audrey Billups-Graham Officially Sworn in to Montgomery City Council

A new Montgomery city council member was officially sworn in Tuesday.

Audrey Billups-Graham will be serving District 4. Many of her supporters were at Tuesday afternoon’s council meeting for her swearing in ceremony. Graham took her seat alongside other council members for the meeting after the ceremony. She is the first woman on Montgomery’s city council since Congresswoman Martha Roby.

“Building our communities, working on our infrastructure, and working on economic development. Those are the three things I plan to look into within the next thirty days,” says Graham.

David Burkette previously held the District 4 seat before he was elected to the state senate.

