Cooler Temperatures Return Wednesday

by Ben Lang

A cold front is currently bisecting the state, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the north. Meanwhile, for us south of the front, temperatures are still on either side of 70°. The front should push through by this afternoon, but the cooler air is lagging behind the front. High temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with some hit-or-miss showers throughout the day. An isolated shower or two is possible overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Cooler air starts moves in on Wednesday, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night lows drop fall into the low to mid 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with highs in the upper 70s Thursday and mid 70s Friday. Another front arrives this weekend, which could bring some showers to the area on Saturday. That front should be fairly strong, with much drier air on the backside of it. Highs next Sunday and Monday only reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Low temperatures could drop into the 40s. For now, no rain expected Next Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.