Driver Crashes Into Child’s Bedroom

by Andrew James

A terrifying experience for a local mother when a driver crashed into her home, hitting her children’s bedroom. Crystal Agee walked us through what happened around 2:30 Saturday morning.

She says her 3-year-old son woke up and crawled into her bed just minutes before the crash. Her 10-year-old son was playing video games in the room where the truck hit, her two other sons were in the next room sound asleep.

“I could hear my son screaming from the top of his lungs, hollering, mommy, mommy,” she shared.

Construction workers cleaned up the damage Tuesday, leaving a massive hole in the home in Northeast Montgomery.

“When I came into the room all I could see was the headlights and the man trying to put his truck into reverse to back out of the house,” Agee explained.

She says the driver got out of the truck and ran away before police arrived. She wonders why the driver left, but says she’s thankful her children were not closer to the wall that’s now destroyed.

Montgomery Police are investigating the incident and tell us no arrests have been made.

A go-fund-me account has been set up for the family, if you’d like to donate click here.