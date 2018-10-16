Nearly 70 Selma to be Laid Off Due to Lack of Money

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Selma says it will lay off 68 employees because it lacks money.

Reportedly, Mayor Darrio Melton met with employees Monday to notify them of layoffs, which will take effect on Nov. 5.

Melton and Selma City Council dispute whether the city’s budget passed in September was balanced. Melton claims the council didn’t account for $1.2 million in debt payments.

Melton says the city may not be able to make payroll this week. He says services will be cut back and some public buildings may close.

Council President Corey Bowie says the council will call a meeting to discuss the layoffs.

Melton and the council are also in a dispute over the mayor’s powers. Melton says the council is illegally encroaching on his power to appoint employees.

