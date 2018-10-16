Woodland UMC

by Chris Searcy

Woodland United Methodist Church has worked in conjunction with the Blackfeet United Methodist Parish for years to share the love of Christ with people of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana. In 2018, our mission group was charged with a very exciting task: to work with the parish in providing riding, training, and horse care clinics for the horses and riders on the Reservation. An incredible outpouring of love from our region, in the form of equine-related tack and equipment, sent our mission team to Montana with almost 500 lbs. of saddles, bridles, bits, halters, boots and clothing, riding helmets, and horse care supplies.