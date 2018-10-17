Alabama State Freshman Killed by Drunk Driver Over the Weekend in Atlanta
An Alabama State University student was killed in a car crash over the weekend while at home visiting her family.
Kennedy Segars, 18, of Atlanta was hit from behind by what Dekalb County authorities are saying was a drunk driver. According to police, the driver was going more than 70 mph when he struck Segar’s car from behind.
Segar was a freshman at Alabama State University.
Authorities say she was near her family’s home when the incident occurred.
The driver of the car that hit her has been charged with DUI.
**UPDATE**
Alabama State University President Quinton Ross Releases Statement on Death on Kennedy Segar
“The ASU family extends our deepest condolences and prayers to Kennedy Segars’ family and friends during this difficult time. Ms. Segars was a proud member of the University’s 2018-19 freshman class, the first group of freshmen to enroll in ASU since I became president. Her presence will be sorely missed by her classmates, friends and professors,” said Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., President of Alabama State University.
Alabama State University has already begun to provide counseling services for those students affected by Ms. Segar’s tragic death. The University’s student leaders are planning to hold a memorial service in her honor at a time to be announced.