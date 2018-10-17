Alabama State Freshman Killed by Drunk Driver Over the Weekend in Atlanta

An Alabama State University student was killed in a car crash over the weekend while at home visiting her family.

Kennedy Segars, 18, of Atlanta was hit from behind by what Dekalb County authorities are saying was a drunk driver. According to police, the driver was going more than 70 mph when he struck Segar’s car from behind.

Segar was a freshman at Alabama State University.

Authorities say she was near her family’s home when the incident occurred.

The driver of the car that hit her has been charged with DUI.