Clearing & Turning Cooler

by Shane Butler

A cold front has moved south of us and now high pressure is building over the area. This should help clear the skies and cool us down for a few days. Morning temps will start out in the mid to upper 50s while mid to upper 70s will be common during the afternoon hours. Thursday and Friday will support lots of sunshine but another front will be heading our way Saturday. We get another round of rain and then a turn toward much cooler temps Sunday night into early Monday. Looks like a chilly start to Monday as temps fall into the mid 40s. It’s only a brief cool down as temps warm with the approach of another rain maker. We should see a couple of disturbances move along the gulf coast region but close enough to bring us rain Wednesday through Thursday of next week.